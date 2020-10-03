Temperatures begin to slow rise starting Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Showers exit the Stateline before sunrise on Sunday as temperatures remain fairly chilly. However, there will be a transition from cool to warm as highs make a climb toward the '70s by Tuesday.

We may get the chance to put the coats down for Early October.

RAINY EVENING:

A shortwave system that moved into the Stateline has brought in the chance for showers. This will hang around and provide rainfall across Northern Illinois into the night. The rainfall amounts will not be high though with most areas staying below a few tenths of an inch. Chances for rainfall will not last long through. After Sunday morning, the chance for rain will fall greatly potentially leading to clear skies at night.

The other important issue during this period will be the passage of a cold frontal system. This will drop temperatures overnight into the middle to upper 30's for places in the Stateline. As far as concerns during this time, we are mainly looking for the threat of fog in a few spots early Sunday morning. Keep the jackets handy though because highs will not be climbing by much. Temperatures will only be getting into the middle 50's for today.

PATCHY FROST:

The chance for patchy frost returns Sunday night. We are going to be clearing fairly well by Sunday night. Temperatures will be falling greatly into the lower to middle '30s across Northern Illinois. Dew points will be fairly close to our temperatures and winds will be calm. If any day meets the perfect requirements for frost, Sunday night into Monday morning is it. In conclusion, Cover any sensitive plants by Sunday night to keep the flowers alive to enjoy slightly warmer days to come.

A chance for patchy frost is possible through Monday morning.

WARMER TEMPERATURES:

By Monday, the Stateline moves into a completely different feel from the weekend's start. Temperatures will be much warmer to start out with highs in the lower 60's. A high-pressure system will push past the region pulling in much warmer air starting Tuesday. Highs will be near the '70s and that transition will not change for a while. The Climate Prediction Center is highlighting the chance for temperatures to stay warmer than average through the next work week and extending into the following weekend.

Warmer days are expected through the next weekend.

Will there be more chances for rain? Right now.. the answer looks positive. We remain mostly dry through most of the upcoming week.