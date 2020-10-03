Strong Tropical Storm Gamma drenches Cancun area of Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Gamma has hit the resort-dotted coast of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula at near-hurricane force, flooding streets, knocking down trees and stranding people trying to return from outlying islands. The storm came ashore near Tulum with maximum sustained winds of nearly 70 mph (110 kph) — 4 mph (9 kph short of hurricane force). The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says winds dipped a little by midafternoon Saturday. Forecasters say the biggest threat to the area is likely the torrential rain and possible flooding, with as much as 10 to 15 inches (250 to 375 mm) possible over the northeastern part of the peninsula.