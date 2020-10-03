Restaurant reactions to new indoor dining mandate

ROCKFORD (WREX) — To keep indoor seating an option?

"We decided to keep the indoor seating open," said Ross Terry, LimaMar owner.

Or to not?

"I felt like it was a step backwards if we decided to go against some of these health mandates," said Zak Rotello, Olympic Tavern manager.

It's a risk some restaurant owners have had to weigh in the last couple of days.

On Saturday, a new set of restrictions went into place in the Stateline.

They were created by state health officials after the region saw an 8% increase or higher rolling positivity rate for three consecutive days.

"We are adjusting on the fly. I know a lot of other business owners are just trying to roll with the punches," said Rotello.

Zak Rotello, manager at Olympic Tavern says his restaurant won't offer indoor dining.

"As unfortunate this whole situation is and as difficult it is being made for us, we are going to weather the storm," said Rotello.

Because of this, he says he is making adjustments to accommodate customers.

"We do have a nice patio and we are cranking the heaters when it makes sense," said Rotello.

On the other hand, LimaMar restaurant owner, Ross Terry, says his restaurant won't be able to survive by just serving its customers outside.

"It's getting cold right now. Winter is coming. There is no way us small businesses can afford to have outdoor seating right now," said Terry.

Which is why he says he plans on keeping indoor dining as long as possible.

"Us businesses work so hard. Blood sweat and tears. So to tell us we have to close when we are just so beat up from everything that has been going on? We just can't maintain," said Terry.

So with the end of the pandemic nowhere in sight, these restaurant owners say they will do everything they can to keep their businesses open.