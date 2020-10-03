Pedestrian killed in overnight crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning.



Police say the incident happened around 1:20 Saturday morning in the 2100 block of N. Central Ave.



The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries, according to police. The victim's identity has not been released at this time.



Police say both the north and southbound lanes of N. Central Ave. will be shut down between Kilburn Ave. and Gilbert Ave. for further accident reconstruction. Please avoid the area and find alternate routes.



