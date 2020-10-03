One killed, another injured in Beloit shooting

CITY OF BELOIT (WKOW) -- The City of Beloit Police Department is looking for information related to a shooting that left one woman dead and another man injured.

Police say it happened around 2 a.m. near Park and Grand Avenues, and they found the two victims with gunshot wounds when they arrived on scene.

The 26-year-old woman died in an area hospital, while the 32-year-old man's gunshot wound was not life threatening.

Officials located evidence that many shots were fired in the area.

If anyone has information, they're asked to call 608-757-2244.