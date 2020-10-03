Nobel Prizes and COVID-19: Slow, basic science may pay off

The Nobel Prizes show how slow basic science pays off, even though everyone wants quick fixes to global problems. The Nobels, with new winners announced next week, often concentrate on unheralded, methodical, basic science. Scientists say this plodding process has over the past couple decades greatly improved our understanding of biology and other disciplines. And that, they say, makes it easier and faster for doctors to develop treatments and potential vaccines for the coronavirus. One top scientist says this could be science’s finest hour, where decades of basic research save the day. Basic science even improves how we see with laser eye surgery and better lighting.