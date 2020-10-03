New COVID-19 restrictions start today in Rockford region, here’s what changes

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, new restrictions go into effect starting today (Saturday, Oct. 3) in the Rockford area.



Region 1, which includes Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Stephenson and Lee counties, saw its 7-day rolling positivity rate at 8% or higher for three consecutive days (Sept. 25-27), causing the state to implement new mitigation efforts to help slow the spread of the virus.



Here's a look at what changes go into effect today:

Bars

No indoor service

All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m.

All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside

No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)

Tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

No dancing or standing indoors

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Restaurants

No indoor dining or bar service

All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m.

Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings

Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity

No party buses

Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable

These mitigations do not currently apply to schools.

State health officials will continue to track the region's positivity rate for the virus to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place.



If the positivity rate averages less than or equal to 6.5% for three consecutive days, then Regions 1 will return to Phase 4 mitigations under the Restore Illinois Plan. Region 1's positivity rate was 8.7% as of Sept. 29, according to IDPH's latest report.

If the positivity rate averages between 6.5% and 8%, the new mitigations will remain in place and unchanged. If the positivity rate averages greater than or equal to 8% after 14 days, more stringent mitigations can be applied to further reduce spread of the virus.



Some are advocating for bars and restaurants to remain open in the region and one bar in Oregon has already said they plan on defying the orders.