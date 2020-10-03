Hermes plays with depth in surrealist Paris show

PARIS (AP) — Hermes has headlined the latest installment of Paris Fashion Week with a cinematic surrealist runway staging, but the lack of celebrity attendance and the patchy drizzle put a slight dampener on the usually high-octane events. Like Milan before it, Paris is undertaking an unusual fashion season for Spring-Summer 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 9-day calendar is flitting between 16 in-person, ready-to-wear runway collections with masked guests and editors in seated rows, and several dozen completely digital shows streamed online with promotional videos. Altuzarra, Vivienne Westwood and Ester Manas also presented collections on Saturday.