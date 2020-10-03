GOP seeks to pause Senate work, but not Barrett hearings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans want to cancel legislative work until Oct. 19 as coronavirus rampages their ranks. But Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Saturday that Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett are still set to begin on Monday, Oct. 12. The decisions come as President Donald Trump and a series of GOP lawmakers have fallen ill with the virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans. McConnell’s request requires Democrats to agree. Their leader, Sen. Charles Schumer, said if it’s too dangerous for Senate work, it’s too dangerous for Barrett’s hearings.