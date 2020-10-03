Graham, Harrison both tout bipartisanship in 1st SC matchup

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison drew multiple contrasts between their campaigns during their first debate. But the two also portrayed themselves as willing to work across the aisle to achieve legislative progress. The race has shattered fundraising records and become among the most closely watched Senate contests of this cycle. Graham argued the case for the confirmation of President Donald Trump’s latest Supreme Court nominee. Harrison castigated Graham for what he characterized as contradictory positions on whether or not it’s appropriate to fill Supreme Court vacancies in a presidential election year. The men next debate Oct. 9.