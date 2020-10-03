Boylan, Cooper Watt take home NIC-10 title

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Just one day after Ella Greenberg and Boylan won the girls NIC-10 conference tournament, Cooper Watt and Boylan's boys team did the same thing.

Watt shot a 144 over 36 holes this weekend to propel the Titans to the championship. The sophomore beat Belvidere North's Nate Lendman by eight strokes, running away with the title.

As a team, this was Boylan's seventh NIC-10 title in nine years, and besides Watt, there were five other golfers that finished in the top 20. Among those were Nolan Brauns (153), Austin Gouker (163), Jack Osbourne (166), Mark Larson (167), and Mike Carson (170).

The final standings finished in the following order: Boylan (620), Guilford (669), East (674), Harlem (684), Belvidere North (695), Auburn (700), Belvidere (733), Freeport (769), and Jefferson (967).