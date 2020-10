HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Robert Beric and Francisco Calvo scored to help the Chicago Fire to a 2-2 draw with the Montreal Impact at Red Bull Arena. Calvo scored an empty-netter to pull Chicago even at 2-2 in the 73rd minute. Chicago (4-7-4), which won its previous two games, is unbeaten in its last three. Montreal (5-8-2) is winless, with four losses, in its last five games. Lassi Lappalainen and Maximiliano Urruti each scored for the Impact.