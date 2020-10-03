Azerbaijan claims village seizure in fighting with Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Armenia and Azerbaijan say heavy fighting is continuing in their conflict over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan’s president said late Saturday that his troops had taken a village. Fighting broke out on Sept. 27 in the region, which is located within Azerbaijan and under the control of local ethnic Armenian forces. It is some of the worst fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas since the end of a war in 1994. An Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman said Armenian forces had shot down three planes. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry denied it and said Armenian personnel had shelled civilian territory. Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev said the army ”raised the flag” in the village of Madagiz.