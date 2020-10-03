Authorities: Man shot three times by police; no weapon recovered at the scene

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Saturday, Winnebago County State's Attorney Marilyn Hite-Ross, along with the Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force, says no weapon was recovered in an officer-invovled shooting on Friday.

The announcement comes one day after the shooting that happened on South Main and Harrison on Friday.

Early in a press conference, Hite-Ross says on Friday, Rockford Police officers attempted to make a traffic stop after they spotted a vehicle they had under investigation and a man wanted on outstanding warrants.

That man was Tyris Jones.

She says Jones fled from the police. As he fled, officials say Jones approached another motorist and appeared to have a weapon, which is when the officer opened fire.

Jones was shot three times, including once in the arm and twice in the back.

During the press conference, when asked if Jones had a weapon, Hite-Ross said no weapon was recovered at the scene.

Jones is in critcal but stable condition.

The Rockford Police is not involved in the investigation because a Rockford Police Officer was involved in the shooting.