Andrew Yang takes lead in California data privacy measure

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Californians will vote on whether to expand their data privacy rights in a Nov. 3 ballot measure that would also amend a law that took effect earlier this year. Proposition 24 would rewrite parts of a groundbreaking law that took effect in January. Critics say it has been watered down by big tech companies that have found ways to dodge its requirements. Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang has taken a lead role in promoting the initiative. Opponents say it’s too soon to start changing a law that just took effect. They say Proposition 24 could make it harder for low-income people to exercise their privacy rights.