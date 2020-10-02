Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence test negative for COVID-19 Friday morning

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Vice President Mike Pence tests negative and 'remains in good heath,' after Trump tests positive for coronavirus.



VP Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for COVID-19 Friday morning, hours after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with the coronavirus.



Spokesman Devin O'Malley says Pence "remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery."



Pence is tested every day for the virus, O'Malley confirmed.