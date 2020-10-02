Putin offers ‘sincere support’ to Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is extending wishes of a speedy recovery to U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, and expressing “sincere support in this difficult moment,” according to a statement released by the Kremlin on Friday.

Trump announced on Twitter early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Kremlin says Putin sent Trump a telegram saying, "I hope that your inherent vitality, good spirits and optimism will help you cope with the dangerous virus.”