The Latest: Boyfriend: Cop said I was going to jail for life

1:34 pm National news from the Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend told investigators that, minutes after the shooting, after he opened fire at police and officers fatally shot Taylor, “One officer told me I was going to jail for the rest of my life.” Speaking to internal investigators a few hours later, he said he wasn’t sure which officer said that to him. The interview was played for a grand jury in proceedings that were publicly released Friday. Walker went on to say that an officer “asked me, ‘Were you hit by any bullets?’ I said no. He said, ‘That’s unfortunate.’ Exact words.”’ In the audio recording of the grand jury session, someone in the room is heard saying, “That’s not appropriate.”

Associated Press

