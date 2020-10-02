Rockford man shot while sitting in driveway

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police say a man was shot Friday night while sitting in his driveway.

The shooting happened on the 1200 block of Halsted Rd. Officers say someone in a car opened fire, hitting the victim. It's unclear if the victim was the intended target.

Police say the victim's injuries are not life-threatening.

The shooting comes on the heels of a plea from police to the community about a spike in gun violence. Leaders say it has become a pandemic in our area.

So far this year, more than 100 people have been shot. In the last 30 days, 32 people were arrested for gun crimes.