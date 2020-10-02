Protest-rocked Belarus cancels all foreign media credentials

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities in Belarus have rescinded the accreditation of all journalists working for foreign news outlets and say they must apply for new credentials in a process that could take a week or more. The action was the latest by Belarusian authorities against journalists and news media amid a wave of large protests since the country’s authoritarian president won a sixth term in a disputed Aug. 9 election. The Foreign Ministry said Friday that journalists working for foreign media can apply for new credentials beginning Monday. It says temporary accreditation applications will be considered within five days and permanent accreditation within 30 days. The largest protests against President Alexander Lukashenko have taken place on Sundays.