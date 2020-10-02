Pritzker responds to attorney advocating for Rockford bars, restaurants to remain open

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has responded to Attorney Tom DeVore advocating bars and restaurants remain open in Rockford.



Here's what the governor said in a statement to 13 WREX:

Packing more than 100 people indoors for a meeting without masks or distance is irresponsible and dangerous. Every single time Tom DeVore has taken his reckless roadshow outside Clay County he has lost because the courts have repeatedly sided with public health experts and supported guidance that keeps people healthy and safe amidst a pandemic that has taken the lives of more than 8600 Illinoisans. The people of Region 1 would be better served by following the mitigations and working together to bring down their positivity rates so their businesses can operate safely instead of allowing themselves to fall victim to DeVore’s self-promoting schemes. Gov. Pritzker

DeVore was in Rockford on Thursday where he gave a presentation at to restaurant owners, lawmakers and others ahead of the new COVID-19 restrictions, which includes the shutdown of indoor dining.



The shutdown of indoor dining is part of several new restrictions set to go into effect starting on Saturday due to the region's 7-day rolling positivity rate being above 8% for three straight days.



According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the region's positivity rate was at 8.7% as of Sept. 29.

If the positivity rate averages less than or equal to 6.5% for three consecutive days, then Regions 1 will return to Phase 4 mitigations under the Restore Illinois Plan.

If the positivity rate averages between 6.5% and 8%, the new mitigations will remain in place and unchanged. If the positivity rate averages greater than or equal to 8% after 14 days, more stringent mitigations can be applied to further reduce spread of the virus.