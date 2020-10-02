Police: Funeral home shooting that hurt 7 stemmed from feud

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police say a drive-by shooting that left seven people wounded outside a Milwaukee funeral home was not a random attack, but the result of an ongoing feud between two separate parties. Officials did not elaborate in a news release Thursday on the dispute or whether it was connected to the homicide victim that had brought mourners to Serenity Funeral Home on Wednesday afternoon. Shots were fired from a passing vehicle into a crowd that had gathered for the funeral of Braxton Taylor, a 26-year-old whose slaying remains unsolved. The injured were hospitalized in stable condition afterward. The FBI has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect or suspects.