Oregon restaurant says it will defy restrictions, continue to offer indoor dining

OREGON (WREX) — The Blackhawk Steak Pit in Oregon says it will defy restrictions going in place Saturday for bars and restaurants and will continue to serve customers for indoor dining.



The restaurant, which sits off of Route 2 near the Rock River in Oregon, posted on Facebook that it sought legal advice and made the decision despite the restrictions.



On Saturday, bars and restaurants in Region 1 will no longer be able to provide indoor dining and bar services because of rising COVID-19 positivity rates. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, indoor dining can resume only when the region's positivity rate drops down to 6.5 percent over three days.



The restaurant posted on Facebook, "throughout the entire pandemic, we have not had one employee test positive for Covid. I have followed every rule to a T since March 16th. I actually made more rules for my employees to follow than the several pages that were mandated by our health department. If any employee notifies us that they do not feel well, they are not allowed to work for two weeks. No matter how short staffed that leaves us. And, we have not been notified even once by the health department that a positive Covid person had been at the Steakpit. We follow all masking and social distancing restrictions, you will not see one employee without a mask."



The post goes on to ask patrons who don't feel safe to not come out and eat.



"This is not something we took lightly, we're not 'fighting the system.' We are only doing what we have to do to survive as a business,'" the post says.





