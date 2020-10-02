 Skip to Content

Melania Trump: ‘I have mild symptoms, but overall feeling good’ after testing positive for COVID-19

10:18 am CoronavirusTop Stories
WASHINGTON (WREX) — After testing positive for COVID-19, First Lady Melania Trump says she's "feeling good."

The First Lady took to Twitter on Friday to provide an update on how she is doing after her and President Trump tested positive for the virus.

The First Lady says she has mild symptoms, but is feeling good overall. She also thanked everyone for their love and support.

A White House official says the president is also experiencing "mild symptoms" of COVID-19.

Trump's positive test comes just hours after the White House announced that senior aide Hope Hicks came down with the virus after traveling with the president several times this week.

