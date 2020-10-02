Man pleads not guilty in connection with historic church fire, two other fires

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Man accused of setting historic church fire and two other fires pleaded not guilty on Friday morning to the arson charges.

Edward Jerome Wash, 28, was arrested on Sept. 4 in connection with three fires: one at the Metro Christian Center in downtown Rockford, a dumpster fire on South Madison St. and another fire on 7th St.

The Metro Christian Center fire burned down the nearly 150-year-old church on Sept 2. The remaining ruble was demolished the next morning.

Wash will appear in court at the end of October.