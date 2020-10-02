 Skip to Content

Man pleads not guilty in connection with historic church fire, two other fires

10:32 am CrimeTop Stories
ROCKFORD (WREX) — Man accused of setting historic church fire and two other fires pleaded not guilty on Friday morning to the arson charges.

Edward Jerome Wash, 28, was arrested on Sept. 4 in connection with three fires: one at the Metro Christian Center in downtown Rockford, a dumpster fire on South Madison St. and another fire on 7th St.

The Metro Christian Center fire burned down the nearly 150-year-old church on Sept 2. The remaining ruble was demolished the next morning.

Wash will appear in court at the end of October.

Author Profile Photo

Jena Kleindl

Jena joined the WREX team in May 2020 as the Assignment Editor and News Producer. She was born and raised in Freeport. She received her Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media Studies from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee in 2020.

