Man behind threat to football players gets sentencing date

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A California man accused of threatening a shooting at Ohio State University and vowing to hurt players on the football team has been scheduled for sentencing later this month in federal court. The government says Daniel Rippy, of Livermore, made the Facebook threats from California during the annual game between Ohio State and the University of Michigan in 2018. The game was played in Columbus that year. Rippy pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of a threat in interstate communications. He faces up to five years in prison at sentencing on Oct. 27. Rippy’s attorney has previously declined to comment.