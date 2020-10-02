Illinois State Police will be in Rockford region enforcing restrictions, Winn. Co. Sheriff: ‘Will not help with enforcement’

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Starting Saturday, new COVID-19 mitigation restrictions will go into effect as the state, and region, try to lower the region's positivity rate.

But there are questions surrounding just how Saturday's restrictions will be enforced, and who will enforce them.

For business owners, once again, they must follow new regulations to fight off an invisible enemy. Starting Saturday, the Illinois State Police will be in town to make sure that happens.

In a statement to 13 WREX, state police says it will urge businesses not in compliance with the new restrictions to comply. If businesses refuse, state police can issue a misdemeanor citation, similar to enforcing indoor smoking laws.

But we asked local agencies what their roles are in enforcement. They say, for them, nothing changes.

"Quite honestly, we've got a lot of other work to do than worry about the masks, but yes, if we get calls on it, certainly, we'll stop by and try to gain compliance with the business owners," Lee County Sheriff John Simonton says.

"We're not trying to go out and write tickets and arrest people," Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea adds. "We're trying to gain compliance, mostly by talking to people."

Chief O'Shea also says that COVID-19 restrictions mostly go through the code enforcement department.

Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana not only says nothing will change, but he says it's not even in his realm.

"What is there to enforce?" Caruana says. "There's no criminal code there to enforce and that's what I'm focusing in on."

Caruana even took it a step further calling the restrictions unconstitutional, which is something he also said when the state began forcing businesses to comply with its mask mandate.

"It's a rule, an executive policy," Caruana explains.

Caruana says his office is happy to help state police on criminal matters, but will not enforce restrictions if called upon.

Additionally, the Winnebago County Health Department tells 13 WREX the enforcement procedures that have been implemented were shared with local businesses.

And Winnebago County State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross also shared a statement Friday in response to the new mitigation efforts. It reads:

“I do not believe that the criminal justice system should be the default mechanism to enforce compliance. It is my goal to work with businesses to use mitigation measures while being able to continue to generate income and remain financially solvent. It is a tenuous situation in trying to achieve this balance. However, I believe that the majority of local businesses will conduct themselves in a manner to ensure the health and safety of their employees and patrons. Consequently, it is my goal to encourage compliance through the use of alternative solutions. I believe this can be accomplished without involving the courts.”