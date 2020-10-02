Hundreds in India protest government handling of fatal rape

NEW DELHI (AP) — Hundreds of protesters in India have demanded the dismissal of the government of a northern state where a 19-year-old woman from India’s lowest caste was allegedly gang raped and later died in a hospital. They carried placards and shouted “Hang the rapists” and ”First raped by devils, then by the system” as they gathered close to Parliament in New Delhi. The protesters say the Uttar Pradesh state government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party tried to cover up the crime and did not allow anyone to meet the victim’s family. TV images showed reporters refused entry to the family’s village by police.