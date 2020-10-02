 Skip to Content

Gun violence in Rockford labeled a ‘pandemic’ by local leaders

ROCKFORD (WREX) —The Winnebago County State's Attorney and Rockford Chief of Police made a plea to the community Friday: Help us stop the violence in Rockford.

"We have had 32 gun arrests in 30 days," said State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross.

Hite Ross and Chief O'Shea said that's just scratching the surface.

Police have confiscated more than 200 guns since January, and more than 100 people have been shot in the city. These numbers far surpass shootings and gun confiscations in all of 2019.

One of the most concerning statistics for Chief O'Shea is that of this year's 22 murders, 15 of them are unsolved.

"Those numbers are pretty scary. And the amount of unsolved we've had are pretty scary. Not all of them are gang related or intertwined, but a vast majority of them are. While the family members of these individuals are grieving, the rest of the city should be grieving as well," said O'Shea.

Both O'Shea and Hite Ross said many of these crimes could be solved if people would just come forward and say something.

