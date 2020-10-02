German court upholds conviction of priest in rape attempt

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s top criminal court has upheld the attempted rape conviction of a former priest who posed as a woman online in an elaborate scheme to try to set up the sexual assault of a former lover. The Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe on Friday rejected the 61-year-old’s claim that there had been procedural errors in his 2016 conviction in Stendal state court, upholding his three-year prison sentence. The court said the priest posed online as a woman looking for men to “rape role play,” He then gave two the address of his former lover in an attempt to have them “perform violent sexual acts on her.”