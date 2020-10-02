Family of autistic teen will get $7.5M over golf cart death

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The mother of an autistic teenager who died in a golf cart crash at a Southern California high school will receive $7.5 million in a lawsuit settlement. Attorneys for the mother of 15-year-old Emmanuel Perez announced the settlement Friday. Perez jumped into a golf cart at El Modena High School in Orange in September of last year. The cart sped forward and hit a metal railing, fatally injuring the teen. The lawsuit contended that Perez, who had behavioral issues, was left unattended. The Orange Unified School District denied that, saying two aides tried to stop the cart.