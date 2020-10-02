Charges dropped against accused cop killer during 3rd trial

CHICAGO (AP) — Special prosecutors have dropped all charges against a man accused in the 1982 slaying of two Chicago police officers. Dismissal of the charges against Jackie Wilson came near the end of his third trial for the killing of Officer Richard O’Brien, a second officer, William Fahey, was also killed. Prosecutors announced the decision after a current Cook County assistant state’s attorney, Nicholas Trutenko, testified during the defense case. Trutenko said Thursday he was a longtime friend with William Coleman, a central witness in Wilson’s 1989 trial. Wilson was being tried again despite successfully arguing in prior hearings that he was tortured into confessing to taking part in the killings by a Chicago police commander.