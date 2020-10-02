Attorney Tom DeVore advocates for restaurants and bars at presentation in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — An attorney known for his legal battles against Governor JB Pritzker's COVID-19 restrictions spoke in Rockford Thursday night to advocate for restaurant and bar owners.

Tom DeVore gave a presentation at Giovanni's Thursday to restaurant owners, lawmakers and others ahead of the anticipated indoor dining shutdown this weekend.

DeVore posted on Facebook that the IDPH is using fear tactics in our region to pretend they can 'arbitrarily shut down bars and restaurants.'

DeVore was the attorney for Rep. John Cabello in his lawsuit against Gov. Pritzker's COVID-19 shutdown earlier this year.

DeVore is known for challenging the state's shutdown and he is now the attorney for State Rep. Darren Bailey.

Some lawmakers that penned a letter to the state asking for more time before shutting bars and restaurants down due to COVID-19 mitigations were in attendance.