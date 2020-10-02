Armenia ready to talk cease-fire amid Azerbaijan clashes

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia says the country is ready to discuss a cease-fire in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Heavy fighting this week between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces has killed dozens and left scores wounded. This fighting is the biggest escalation in years in the decades-long dispute over the region, which is inside Azerbaijan but controlled by local ethnic Armenian forces backed by the government in Yerevan. Armenia’s Foreign Ministry says the country stands ready “to reestablish a cease-fire regime based on the 1994-1995 agreements.” Azerbaijan’s president says Armenia’s withdrawal from Nagorno-Karabakh is the sole condition to end the fighting. The leaders of Russia, France and the United States have called for an immediate cease-fire and “resuming substantive negotiations.”