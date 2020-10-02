AP-NORC poll: Americans concerned by foreign interference

WASHINGTON (AP) — Most Americans are concerned at least somewhat by the potential for foreign interference in November’s election, and a majority believes that Russian sought in 2016 to influence the outcome of that race. That’s according to a new poll that underscores the anxiety and political divisions heading into the final weeks of the presidential contest. The poll from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that about three-quarters of Americans are at least somewhat concerned about interference in various forms that that could take. Still, no more than half are “extremely” or “very” concerned about each of those possibilities.