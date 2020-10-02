A cool, rainy weekend is in store for the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Cooler highs are sticking around the Stateline through the weekend, but we are mixing in the chance for showers. However, sunny skies and warmer highs may take place in the first full week of October.

COOL & RAINY:

Starting out the morning on Saturday, temperatures will be chilly as we drop into the upper 30's. This kind of temperature descents is where we usually expect the chances for frost in the Stateline, but the chance is dependent. Cloud cover from a jet stream will prevent the AM lows to get supper low. This will stunt the chance for widespread frost. However, frost-prone low lying spots are still at risk through the early hours on Saturday. The good news is that temperatures in the coming days will remain on the cooler side with highs resting in the middle to upper 50's. Lows will remain fairly low as well with a cold front pushing through Saturday night. However, the next chance for frost does not appear until Sunday night.

High pressure will give us the chance to be dry at least through Saturday afternoon with the approach of a shortwave trough. This system will allow for parts of Northern Illinois to have widespread showers. The rainfall amounts will not be high though with most areas stay below a few tenths of an inch. Chances for rainfall will not last long through. After Sunday morning, the chance for rain will fall greatly potentially leading to clear skies at night.

The chance for showers are expected through Sunday in the Stateline.

WARMING UP:

A new high-pressure system takes over by Monday bringing in southerly air. This will allow for warmer highs through the new work week. Temperatures will be in the 60's to kick off Monday and that will linger well into the next few days. There will be a chance for a cold front to slight drop temperatures on Tuesday, but the decline won't be aggressive. Rain is also not likely with the weak frontal passage.