Winnebago County Correction’s Officer accused of abusing his girlfriend

Last updated today at 2:22 pm
ROCKFORD (WREX) — A correction's officer at the Winnebago County Jail appeared in court on Thursday facing multiple charges for allegedly abusing his girlfriend.

Phillip Borden faces multiple charges, including aggravated battery, domestic battery, unlawful restraint and child endangerment.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by 13 WREX, the incident occurred in April. Borden pinned down his girlfriend by sitting on her chest to stop her from leaving while she held their 1-year-old daughter, according to the criminal complaint.

Borden pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Borden is on paid administrative leave, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.

A jury trial is set for January.

