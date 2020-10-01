White Sox lose Jiménez, Crochet to injury in Game 3 vs A’s

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The White Sox lost slugging outfielder Eloy Jiménez and hard-throwing left-hander Garrett Crochet to injury during Chicago’s deciding Game 3 of a wild-card series against the Athletics. Jiménez returned to Chicago’s lineup for the first time since Sept. 24 but left in the third inning with renewed discomfort in his sprained right foot. Jiménez hit a leadoff double before signaling to the bench that he needed a pinch-runner. Manager Rick Renteria was late writing his lineup waiting to see whether Jiménez could play. Crochet relieved fellow rookie starter Dane Dunning in the first. He exited in the second with tightness in his left forearm.