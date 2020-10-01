Voters come out in force for Chicago’s 1st day of voting

CHICAGO (AP) — Voters have set aside their coronavirus fears and braved a chilly, rainy day in downtown Chicago to cast their ballots weeks ahead of Election Day. In Illinois, a record 1.82 million mail-in ballot applications have been mailed — nearly four times as many as were sent out two years ago. President Donald Trump has claimed without evidence that voting by mail is ripe for fraud. Many of those who cast their ballots Thursday — the first day of early voting in Chicago — said they just wanted to make sure their votes are counted.