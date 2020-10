Top Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s closest aides, has tested positive for the coronavirus after spending time in close proximity to him this week. Hicks, who serves as counselor to Trump and traveled with him Wednesday, tested positive Thursday, according to an administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private health information. She is the closest aide to Trump to test positive so far.. Hicks traveled with the president multiple times this week, including on Marine One, the presidential helicopter, to a Minnesota rally Wednesday, and aboard Air Force One to Tuesday night’s first presidential debate in Cleveland.