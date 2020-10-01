Rockford native James Robinson wins NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WREX) — Rockford native and NFL rookie James Robinson has earned his first award in the league!



The rookie running back has been named the Offensive Rookie of the Month for September by the league!



Robinson went undrafted this past spring and signed a contract with the Jaguars shortly after.



In September, Robinson rushed the ball for 43 times for 210 yards, including 3 touchdowns. The Rockford Lutheran graduate also caught 10 passes for 129 yards.



After the month September, Robinson ranks 11th in the NFL in rushing, including having the 2nd most yards for a rookie.

