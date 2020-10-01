Rock County officials ask Trump campaign to reconsider rally

ROCK COUNTY (WREX) — Rock County officials are asking the Trump campaign to reconsider holding a rally at the Janesville Airport because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak Saturday at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport. The campaign canceled an event scheduled in La Crosse after the mayor and Gov. Tony Evers asked the president not to hold the rally.



A news release sent from Rock County officials say they are asking the same while COVID-19 cases are rising.



"Rock County is experiencing an unprecedented pandemic that threatens the health of our residents," says County Board Chair Kara Purviance. "It is irresponsible of the President to hold a rally that will put Rock County citizens in danger of contracting and spreading the virus."



Rock County has more than 600 known active cases, which is the highest number at any time during the pandemic.