River Bluff reopens for new residents after months closed due to COVID-19, leaders says it’s turning the corner financially

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Since the start of the coronavirus, nursing homes have been hit hard. For Winnebago County's already struggling River Bluff Nursing Home, the virus exacerbated its financial issues.

However, county officials say the facility is turning a corner.

Amid budget issues, a nursing shortage, and the beginning of a ravaging pandemic, in March, River Bluff closed it's doors to the outside world.

"That was the straw that broke the camel's back," Angie Goral, River Bluff Advisory Board Chair, says. "That really brought us down because we couldn't take in new people."

Goral says her board has not met at the nursing home for its meetings since the facility closed.

But now, River Bluff is reopening those doors to new residents thanks to a remodeled wing.

"We repurposed the wing for anyone with any signs and symptoms possibly with COVID, any new residents coming in, [or] any roommates of residents," Patricia McDiarmid, River Bluff's Administrator, explains.

Within the wing, there are different areas for residents depending on their exposure to COVID. For example, one part is for for people who were exposed, while another is for those who were potentially exposed.

"With separate staff to take care of them," McDiarmid says. "Everybody is treated as if they are potentially COVID-positive."

In the time the facility was closed, it lost nearly 30 percent of it's population due to hospice deaths, rehab recoveries, and coronavirus fears that drove families to pull loved ones out.

But new Winnebago County Administrator Patrick Thompson says it can be turned around.

"If we can raise the admissions and the census to pre-COVID levels, the financial picture for the nursing home will look much stronger," Thomspon says.

For reference, the population at River Bluff in March was around 190 people. But while leaders says admissions will eventually tick up, there is another issue.

River Bluff struggles to attract nurses, specifically nursing aides.

"They're hard jobs," McDiarmid explains. "They're not paid very highly."

But McDiarmid says she hopes opportunities for promotions entice nursing aides to work for River Bluff and continue helping it turn a corner.

Though the isolation wing at River Bluff is being used to control COVID-19 exposure right now, it could be re-purposed again. But leaders says they will have to wait until the time comes that it no longer needs to be used for its current purpose.