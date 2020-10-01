Puerto Rico extends COVID-19 measures amid testing errors

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s government has extended measures to fight COVID-19 for two more weeks, meaning that bars, gyms and theaters across the U.S. territory will keep operating at limited capacity.In addition, a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew will remain in place until Oct. 16, and face masks continue to be mandatory, according to an executive order that the interim governor signed late Thursday. The extension was not publicly announced. Gov. Wanda Vázquez is on an official trip in the U.S. mainland until next week.The extension also means bars and clubs will stay closed, and public school classes will continue to be held online.