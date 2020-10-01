Prince Harry speaks about race, marks UK Black History Month

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry has spoken about his “awakening” to race issues as he and his wife, Meghan, launched an anti-racism campaign to mark Black History Month in the U.K. In a video interview with the Evening Standard newspaper published Thursday, Harry said London sometimes “doesn’t feel as diverse as it actually is” and that he wanted to use his celebrity to raise awareness about the Black community and the challenges it faces. He stressed that his and Meghan’s campaign isn’t about “pointing the finger” but making things better. The couple released a list of Black people recognized for challenging prejudice, calling them “next gen trailblazers,” along with an opinion piece calling for an end to structural racism.