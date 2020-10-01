Potty training: NASA tests new $23M titanium space toilet

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s first new space potty in decades is getting a not-so-dry run at the International Space Station before flying to the moon. The $23 million titantium toilet is packed inside a cargo ship poised for blastoff from Virginia late Thursday. What makes this new toilet so special is its compact size _ it’s barely 100 pounds. It’s also better suited for women. Space station astronauts will try out the new toilet for a few months before it’s open for regular business. NASA considers this a good shakedown before another one of these toilets flies to the moon with astronauts in another few years.