Pompeo, Vatican talk China after tensions spill out publicly

ROME (AP) — The Vatican says U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the Vatican secretary of state have discussed their differences over China. Pompeo spent 45 minutes in the Apostolic Palace with his Vatican counterpart, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and the Vatican foreign minister a day after tensions over the Holy See’s outreach to Beijing spilled out in public. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said both sides “presented their respective positions” about relations with China on Thursday in a climate of “respect, openness and cordiality.” Pompeo has criticized the Vatican’s 2018 agreement with Beijing on nominating bishops for China. The Vatican declined his request to see Pope Francis, citing Holy See policy to not grant papal audiences during election campaigns.