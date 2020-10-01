Polish divers find wreck of German WWII ship in Baltic Sea

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A team of Polish divers say they have found almost intact wreckage of German steamer Karlsruhe that was bombed by Soviet planes and sunk in the Baltic Sea in April 1945 with the loss of hundreds of civilian and military lives. The 10-member Baltictech team say the wreckage rests 88 meters (290 feet) under the sea dozens of kilometers (miles) north of the Polish coastal resort of Ustka. They have found military vehicles, china and sealed chests in its hold. Documents they have found say the Karlsruhe was in a convoy evacuating to Germany with Nazi troops and German civilians from Koenigsberg, then in East Prussia. Some 113 people from among the 1,083 onboard were rescued, according to historial documents.