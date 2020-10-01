Paris bars face possible closure as virus patients fill ICUs

PARIS (AP) — With COVID-19 patients now filling about one-third of the intensive care units in the Paris area, France’s health minister is threatening to close bars and ban family gatherings, if the situation doesn’t improve. French Health Minister Olivier Veran warned that the government could classify Paris and nearby suburbs as a “maximum alert zone” starting Monday. He didn’t set a limit on group sizes or indicate what the alert zone designation might mean for the French Open, currently under way on Paris’ western edge and open to up to 1,000 spectators per day. Amid now-daily protests against virus restrictions on French cafes, Veran said restaurants might be able to stay open under tighter rules.