Outage freezes Tokyo Stock Exchange, world’s 3rd largest

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Stock Exchange officials are working to get trading back to normal by Friday after the bourse halted trading for the entire day due to what they said was a computer hardware and systems malfunction. Tokyo Stock Exchange President Koichiro Miyahara told reporters a device within the bourse’s huge trading system failed early Thursday. Backups failed to kick in following the hardware failure. There was no indication that the outage resulted from hacking or other cybersecurity breaches. The exchange said that restarting the system during the trading day would have caused confusion. A government spokesman said the exchange was instructed to investigate and fix the problem.